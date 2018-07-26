Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 11, 2018

July 26, 2018

Deeds   Recorded July 11, 2018  78   Brighton DOUGHERTY, LESLIE  et ano to MCS MANAGEMENT 3 LLC et ano Property Address: 0 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12051  Page: 264 Tax Account: 137.11-3-25 Full Sale Price: $405,000 LEE, CHERYL L to MULLEN, ELIZABETH C et ano Property Address: 1544 CRITTENDEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12051  Page: 521 Tax Account: 148.12-3-74 Full Sale Price: $150,000 LAWRENCE, ALICE C et ano ...

