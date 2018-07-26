Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Council

July 26, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Criminal possession – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Council KA 14-00239 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the evidence is legally insufficient to establish his identity as the perpetrator of the ...

