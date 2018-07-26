Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Negligence: Edwards v. Gorman

July 26, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Summary judgment – Comparative fault – Burden of proof Edwards v. Gorman CA 17-01585 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the denial of their motion for summary judgment on the issue of liability. The plaintiff was a parking attendant who was struck by an ambulance. ...

