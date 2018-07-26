Don't Miss
Home / News / Juror speaks out against 40-year sentence for drug dealer he helped convict

Juror speaks out against 40-year sentence for drug dealer he helped convict

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Weiner July 26, 2018 0

When he agreed to find Frederick Turner guilty this spring, Paul St. Louis suspected the drug dealer was facing a serious sentence, maybe 20 years in prison. He wasn't happy about it, and neither were the other jurors in the Alexandria, Virginia, federal courtroom where Turner was tried, St. Louis said. "While clearly everyone in the room ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo