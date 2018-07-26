Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 11, 2018

Mortgages filed July 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 11, 2018  67   Brighton GARG, ANKIT & GARG, MEGHA Property Address: 3330 ELMWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3437 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $453,000.00   Churchville TRUDEAU, TANYA Property Address: 108 WHEATLAND CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9523 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $157,102.00   East Rochester GEROW, GARY N & GEROW, RUTH V Property Address: 128 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1812 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo