Preet Bharara is not running for Attorney General

Preet Bharara is not running for Attorney General

By: Bennett Loudon July 26, 2018 0

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on the latest episode of his podcast that he is not running for New York State attorney general. “I’ve been thinking, as I mentioned some weeks ago, about the possibility of running for the open seat of attorney general of the state ...

