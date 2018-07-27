Bar association president apologizes over dress code remarks

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press July 27, 2018 0

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Bar Association president has issued an apology for comments at a training session telling female attorneys how to dress in court. Gary Franklin said Thursday that some presenters at the July 13 training session were tone deaf. He says the message should have been, "it's not about you, it's about ...

