Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 30, 2018

Court Calendars for July 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2018 0

 City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN July 30 Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Zachary McCloskey, et ano, 151 Snug Harbor Court – Timothy L Alexson 2—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Abe Robinson, Brialle Goode, et ano, Snug Harbor Court – Timothy L Alexson 3—Southwedge1 LLC v Kossanda Taylor, 637 Thurston Road – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Western NY Dreambuilders LLC v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo