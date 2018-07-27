Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child support: Gratton v. Gratton

Fourth Department – Child support: Gratton v. Gratton

By: Daily Record Staff July 27, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child support Downward modification – Decrease in income Gratton v. Gratton CAF 17-02050 Appealed from Family Court, Wayne County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that dismissed his petition with prejudice. He had sought a downward modification of his child support obligation. His petition was dismissed on the grounds ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo