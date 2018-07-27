Don't Miss
Home / News / Jilt turns to gilt as man wins $8.8M from wife’s boyfriend

Jilt turns to gilt as man wins $8.8M from wife’s boyfriend

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2018 0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge says a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million. The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III. King had sued Huizar for, among other ...

