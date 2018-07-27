Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for July 12, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for July 12, 2018

July 27, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADAMS, SONYA 220 REIFORT STREET, PITTSBURG, PA 15221 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $50.0000 BURTON, KEVIN 100 CONEFLOWER DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA, NY 14586 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU ...

