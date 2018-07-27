Don't Miss
Home / News / Local murder conviction upheld

Local murder conviction upheld

‘Defendant was afforded meaningful representation’

By: Bennett Loudon July 27, 2018 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has upheld the murder conviction of Devonte S. Lively, who fatally stabbed 17-year-old Larie Butler. Lively was convicted of second-degree murder on June 13, 2012, and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by state Supreme Court Justice Thomas E. Moran. In March 2012, Lively killed Butler ...

