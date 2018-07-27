Don't Miss
Home / News / Tennessee to appeal federal ruling over license revocations

Tennessee to appeal federal ruling over license revocations

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2018 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is appealing a landmark federal court ruling that says it's unconstitutional for the state to revoke or suspend driver's licenses over unpaid court costs. David Purkey, commissioner of the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, The Tennessean reported . The motion asks the U.S. ...

