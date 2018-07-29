Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for July 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BERES, MATTHEW J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $194,742.62 TITLEBAUM, EDWARD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $56,683.07 BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,779.86 JORDAN, MARY F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,865.36 JUDD, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,932.83 MINNEHAN, JENNIFER A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $46,111.13 WILLIAMS, YOLANDA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,050.06 FALBO-ROIDES, GINA Favor: ...

