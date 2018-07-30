Don't Miss
Court calendars for July 31

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN B. GALLAGHER July 31 9:30 a.m. 1—Koris v Koris – Underberg and Kessler – Maureen Prendergast Pineau 2—Koris v Koris – Underberg and Kessler – Maureen Prendergast Pineau HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 10 a.m. 1—Alsco Inc v Pelczynski & Protocol Restaurant – Marafioti Marafioti – Kavinoky & Cook 2—Alsco Inc v Pelczynski & Protocol Restaurant – Marafioti Marafioti – ...

