Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Duty to indemnify: Lemma v. Nassau County Police Officer Indemnification Board, et al.

Court of Appeals – Duty to indemnify: Lemma v. Nassau County Police Officer Indemnification Board, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Duty to indemnify General Municipal Law – Proper police work Lemma v. Nassau County Police Officer Indemnification Board, et al. No. 70 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue in this Article 78 proceeding is whether the respondent’s determination revoking a prior defense and indemnification determination in favor of the petitioner police office was irrational. Specifically, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo