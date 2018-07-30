Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded July 13, 2018  87   Brighton WYGANT, JACQUELINE  to VITALE, ANNA  et ano Property Address: 137.11-5-68, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12052  Page: 577 Tax Account: 137.11-5-68 Full Sale Price: $170,000 SANDO, KEVIN  to PLUKAS, CATHERINE M Property Address: 115 BURKEDALE CRESCENT, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 12052  Page: 565 Tax Account: 123.13-2-54 Full Sale Price: $169,900 RALEIGH, JERRY LOU to SALATINO, LINDA J Property Address: 642 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12052  ...

