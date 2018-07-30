Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2018

Mortgages   Recorded July 13, 2018  91     Churchville MAGAR, HARKA M & ROKA, GAM B Property Address: 236 ARCHER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9624 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $148,000.00 WAUGHTEL, BRENDA L & WAUGHTEL, PETER S Property Address: 69 SPOTTS CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9650 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $125,900.00   Fairport MORREALE, VIRGINIA A Property Address: 14 OTTERDEN LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9367 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $8,000.00 MORREALE, VIRGINIA A Property ...

