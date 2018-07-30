Don't Miss
Now’s the time to sell a house, realtors say

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN OKLOBZIJA July 30, 2018 0

When it comes to real estate, it’s a good time to be selling a moderately priced house. Multiple offers are common, the median sales price is 98 percent of list in Monroe County—with many homes selling above asking price—and buyers are coming armed with their pre-approval documentation from mortgage lenders. The continuing problem, however: there still aren’t ...

