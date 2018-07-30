Don't Miss
The Manafort trial: What you need to know

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner July 30, 2018 0

Paul Manafort, who served as President Trump's campaign chairman from March to August of 2016, faces criminal charges in federal courts in Virginia and D.C. Here's what to expect from his Virginia trial, which begins July 31. Q: What is Paul Manafort accused of doing? A: In Virginia, Manafort is accused of failing to pay taxes on ...

