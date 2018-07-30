Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 30, 2018

Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2018 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614. Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address / City or Town / Zip Code / Auction Date / Auction Time / Plaintiff's Attorney / Judgement Amount 90 Sherwood Ave Rochester 14619 07/30/2018 09:30 AM Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo