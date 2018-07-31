Don't Miss
Home / Law / $8.8 million ‘alienation of affection’ penalty in North Carolina

$8.8 million ‘alienation of affection’ penalty in North Carolina

By: The Washington Post Isaac Stanley-Becker July 31, 2018 0

“I can live without money, but I cannot live without love.” This sentiment - voiced by Judy Garland, who married five times and boasted a net worth of $20 million at the time of her death - might explain why Keith King does not count himself a victor, even after a judge in North Carolina ordered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo