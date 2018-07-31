Don't Miss
Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

By: The Associated Press July 31, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward. The celebrated journalist of Watergate fame has written “Fear: Trump in the White House,” Simon & Schuster announced Monday. The book is coming out Sept. 11. According to the publisher, Woodward is drawing on “hundreds of hours” of ...

