Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 1, 2018

Court Calendars for August 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2018 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—55 Electric LLC v Tacara Constantine, 55 Electric Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—CapSavvy Properties LLC v Darnell Jiles & Colleen Ulrich, 1327 Jay St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—N Water Street Realty I LLC v Kassandra Mundt & Allison Tabor, 165 N Water St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Southwedge1 LLC v Bridgette ...

