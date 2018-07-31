Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Lankford

Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Lankford

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Petit larceny – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Lankford KA 15-01997 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction upon a jury verdict of burglary and attempted petit larceny. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the judgment was not against the weight of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo