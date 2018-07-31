Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Custody: Mauro v. Costello

Fourth Department – Custody: Mauro v. Costello

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Custody Best interests – Violation petition Mauro v. Costello CAF 17-01113 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that denied his petition seeking to modify a prior custody order. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that while the father established a change in circumstances, it was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo