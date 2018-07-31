Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – False arrest: Simon v. City of New York

Second Circuit – False arrest: Simon v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit False arrest Unlawful detention – Fourth Amendment – Failure to be presented to court –Material witness Simon v. City of New York 17-1281 Judges Katzmann, Chin, and Nathan Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that a state prosecutor and two police officers falsely arrested and imprisoned her. She alleged that she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo