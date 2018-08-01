Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case

Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case

By: The Associated Press Michael Balsamo August 1, 2018 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for a gag order on Tuesday that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public. U.S. District Judge S. James Otero's order came after an attorney for Michael Cohen, Trump's former longtime personal lawyer, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo