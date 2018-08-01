Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for July 16, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for July 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER 566 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD Amount: $7,794.00 MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER 566 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: DRAYTON, SHATIA L Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD Amount: $2,419.00 PINA, BENJAMIN 100 MIDLAND ...

