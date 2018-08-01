Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 16, 2018  106   Brockport PEDLEY, ROBERT E Property Address: 39 BROCKWAY PL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2207 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 CONDOLUCI, MAUREEN H Property Address: 607 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1125 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $89,600.00 OMARA, DANIEL J & OMARA, LISA M Property Address: 22 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9461 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,000.00 RILEY, BARBARA H ...

