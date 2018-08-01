Mortgages filed July 17, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 17, 2018  118   Brighton BALDWIN-WARD, SUSAN ELIZABETH & WARD, SARAH E Property Address: 10 BLOSSOM CIR APT BRIGHTO, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2304 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $153,000.00 GALLAGHER, DIANNE M Property Address: 337 KIMBERLY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3348 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   Brockport CIUFO, NICOLE J & CIUFO, PHILIP J Property Address: 3980 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1422 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

