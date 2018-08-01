Don't Miss
Home / Law / RIT settles discrimination suit

RIT settles discrimination suit

Details of ‘amicable resolution’ not disclosed

By: Bennett Loudon August 1, 2018 0

Rochester Institute of Technology has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by two African-American women in 2012. RIT made a monetary payment to the women, but details of the settlement were not disclosed, said attorney Prathima Reddy, who represented the plaintiffs. The parties cannot discuss the settlement because of a confidentialty agreement that was part of the settlement, ...

