Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 16, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   BOWRING, JARED Favor: NATAPOW REALTY CORPORATION HEMRY, CHRISTOPHER B Favor: ROCHESTER & MONROE COUNTY EMPLOYEES LOGINS, LALISA D Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION MONDS, KAMIKA Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PAINE, WENDY J Favor: NORTH STAR ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo