Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Trials and Tribulations: Buffalo Bills avoid liability due to unruly fans

Trials and Tribulations: Buffalo Bills avoid liability due to unruly fans

By: Michael J. Adams August 1, 2018 0

As we approach the apex of summer, football fans everywhere are gladly welcoming the start of NFL training camp and the 2018 football season. While this offseason has seen its fair share of headline-grabbing stories — and has been more tumultuous for the Buffalo Bills than they would have liked — a recent Appellate Division ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo