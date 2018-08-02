Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Crumpler

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Challenged statements made during interrogation – Ineffective assistance of counsel People v. Crumpler KA 15-01505 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict of manslaughter arising from an altercation during which the victim, the defendant’s girlfriend, sustained a fatal stab wound. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

