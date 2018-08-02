Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Delphi Hospitalist Services v. Patrick

Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Delphi Hospitalist Services v. Patrick

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preliminary injunction Comparative harm – Employment contract Delphi Hospitalist Services v. Patrick CA 18-00146 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff, a staffing agency that provides emergency medical and hospitalist services to small community hospitals, commenced an action seeking to enforce a restrictive covenant in an employment agreement signed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo