Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge calls ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘cruel’

Judge calls ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘cruel’

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister August 2, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge who ordered an Ecuadorean immigrant who delivered pizza to an Army installation freed from an immigration detention camp said Wednesday that the government was applying its "zero tolerance" policy toward illegal entry in a "thoughtless and cruel" manner. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty explained in a written opinion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo