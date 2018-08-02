Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Act: Cohen v. Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates

Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Act: Cohen v. Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Debt Collection Act Foreclosure proceedings – Idiosyncratic collection notice Cohen v. Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates 17-950 Sack, Raggi, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment in favor of the defendants in an action wherein he alleged that the defendants had violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in connection ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo