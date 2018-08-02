Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Immigration: Hylton v. Sessions

Second Circuit – Immigration: Hylton v. Sessions

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Aggravated felony – Controlled Substances Act Hylton v. Sessions 17-1567-ag Judges Jacobs, Raggi, and Hall Background: The petitioner is a Jamaican national and seeks review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals, which found him ineligible for cancellation of removal because his prior state conviction for sale of marijuana ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo