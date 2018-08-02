Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump calls Manafort prosecution ‘a hoax’

Trump calls Manafort prosecution ‘a hoax’

Says Sessions should stop Mueller investigation

By: The Washington Post Carol D. Leonnig, John Wagner, and Devlin Barrett August 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to terminate the investigation into Russian campaign interference "right now," forcing his lawyers to scramble to clarify that the president was not ordering Sessions to take a specific action. Democratic lawmakers and even some members of Trump's own party reacted with alarm to a ...

