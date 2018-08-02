Don't Miss
Trump’s order threatening to withhold funding from ‘sanctuary cities’ is unconstitutional, court rules

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul August 2, 2018 0

A federal appeals court in California ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump acted beyond his authority when issuing an executive order attempting to penalize so-called "sanctuary cities" for refusing to cooperate with the administration's immigration crackdown. The decision, issued by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, barred the Trump administration from defunding of the cities ...

