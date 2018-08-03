Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo appoints group to draft bill for regulating marijuana

Cuomo appoints group to draft bill for regulating marijuana

By: The Associated Press August 3, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A group consisting of New York state government and law enforcement officials, advocates and academics has been appointed to draft legislation for regulating recreational marijuana, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. The Democrat said the group will be led by his counsel, Alphonso David, who will also serve as liaison between the governor's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo