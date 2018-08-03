Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Perri

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Perri

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Miranda warnings – Grand jury testimony – Mental incompetence People v. Perri KA 14-00587 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of three counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He argues that the court erred in only suppressing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo