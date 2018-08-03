Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury tells pork giant to pay $473.5M in nuisance lawsuit

Jury tells pork giant to pay $473.5M in nuisance lawsuit

By: The Associated Press ALEX DEROSIER and EMERY P. DALESIO August 3, 2018 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal jury decided Friday that the world's largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog farms for unreasonable nuisances they suffered from odors, flies and rumbling trucks The jury found that Smithfield Foods owes compensation to 16 neighbors who complained in their lawsuit that the ...

