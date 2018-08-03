Don't Miss
Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for July 18, 2018

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for July 18, 2018

August 3, 2018

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP Lot: 101 ASHBROOK SUBDIVISION HENRIETTA BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON To: FANIEL, SHERRY ANN Lot: BENEFICIAL HOMEOWNER SERVICE CORPORATION To: RICE, VERNELL Lot: FIVE STAR BANK To: WILSHIRE HILL ...

