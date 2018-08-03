Don't Miss
Second Circuit affirms decision on search

Defendant called 911 to report a prowler

By: Bennett Loudon August 3, 2018

A federal appeals court has rejected the arguments of a man who claimed his drug and weapon convictions should be overturned because his Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights were violated. Attorneys for Elijah Iverson argued that U.S District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo should have granted a motion to suppress evidence found in Iverson’s Tonawanda ...

