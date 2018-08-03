Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Gravity knife law: Copeland v. Vance

Second Circuit – Gravity knife law: Copeland v. Vance

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Gravity knife law Unconstitutional vagueness – Burden of proof Copeland v. Vance 17-474 Judges Katzmann, Kearse, and Pooler Background: Two individuals and retailer appealed from a judgment claiming that New York’s ban on gravity knives is unconstitutionally vague as applied to common folding knives because New York’s functional method of identifying illegal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo