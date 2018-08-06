Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. ANN MARIE TADDEO 9:30 a.m. 1—Bushwick Metals Inc v Perrello Enterprises Inc – Relin Goldstein – Pro Se HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 1:30 p.m. 1—Wells Fargo Bank NA v Georgianna & Georgianna – Aldridge Pite – Pro Se – Pro Se 2—US Bank NA v New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the City of Rochester, et ...

