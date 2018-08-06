Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Hearsay: People v. Thibodeau

Court of Appeals – Hearsay: People v. Thibodeau

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Hearsay Statements against penal interest – Corroboration necessary People v. Thibodeau No. 63 Memorandum Background: The defendant had been convicted of kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of the victim. Twenty years later, he moved to vacate the judgment on the basis of a Brady violation for a failure to disclose certain information and newly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo