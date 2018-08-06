Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child adoption: Matter of Shawn S.

Fourth Department – Child adoption: Matter of Shawn S.

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child adoption Permanency hearing – Compel child to testify – Court authority Matter of Shawn S. CAF 17-01612 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: At issue is whether the Family Court has the authority to compel a child to participate in a permanency hearing when that child has waived his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo